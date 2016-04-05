April 5 Clean&Carbon Energy SA :

* Texass Ranch Company - Wizja P.S. Sp. z o.o. Sp. K.A. w upadlosci ukladowej buys 17 million of the company's shares and increases its stake in Clean&Carbon Energy to 9.92 percent from 0 pct

* The value of the acquisition has not been disclosed Source text for Eikon:

