BRIEF-INESA Intelligent Tech to pay FY 2016 annual div
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div for A shares on June 1, to pay div for B shares on June 15
April 5 Bimobject AB :
* Cree chooses BIMobject Hercules as their digital platform
* Cree is part of international Rhomberg Group
LONDON, May 23 Nokia shares jumped more than 6 percent to their highest levels in more than a year and were a standout in an otherwise sluggish open on European stock markets on Tuesday.