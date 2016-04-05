UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
April 5 Dryships Inc
* Has sold three of its vessels along with associated bank debt, to entities controlled by chairman and CEO, George Economou
* Says vessels were sold at fair market value as supported by independent third party broker valuations
* As a result of this transaction, co's total bank debt has been reduced by $102.1 million, and currently stands at $213.7 million
* Says to sell shares in ocean rig UDW to unrestricted subsidiary of ocean rig for total cash consideration of about $49.9 million
* Says sale proceeds will be used to partly reduce revolving credit facility provided by a company controlled by CEO
* Says reached deal where lender has agreed to release its lien over ocean rig shares and waive any events of default Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 23 A trial in which Royal Bank of Scotland is accused by investors of misleading them over its 2008 fundraising is set to be delayed for a second day, as frantic settlement talks between the claimants and the bank continued in London on Tuesday.