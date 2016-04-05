April 5 Kinder Morgan Inc

* Kinder morgan units award EPC contract to IHI E&C for planned LNG export facility at Elba Island, Georgia

* Says approximately $2 billion elba liquefaction project will consist of 10 movable modular liquefaction system trains

* New units will connect to kinder morgan's existing re-gasification terminal at elba island, which will be modified to get (lng) from new liquefaction facilities

* Shell is customer for 100 percent of liquefaction capacity and ship-loading services being developed by project

* When completed, elba liquefaction project will process and liquefy a total capacity of approximately 2.5 million tonnes per annum of lng

* New units to connect to existing re-gasification terminal at elba island, to be modified to receive lng from new liquefaction facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)