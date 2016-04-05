BRIEF-Super Sales India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 22.1 million rupees versus 35.7 million rupees year ago
April 5 International Hotel Group Ltd
* Completed acquisition of two Holiday Inn Express Hotels, located in redditch and southampton, for an aggregate purchase price of gbp26 million plus costs
* Purchase price was partly settled through proceeds of gbp7 million private placement as announced on 30 March 2016
* Balance of purchase price of gbp19 million was funded through existing cash resources and senior bank debt funding at a loan to value of circa 55
* CEO Dominique Marcel tells reporters at news conference that Compagnie des Alpes hopes to reach a deal this year regarding selling a stake to potential partners