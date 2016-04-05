BRIEF-Super Sales India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 22.1 million rupees versus 35.7 million rupees year ago
April 5 (Reuters) -
* Glencore in advanced talks to sell stake in its agricultural business to Canada's largest pension fund - WSJ
* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board likely winner of auction Glencore has been running; deal could be announced as early as this week - WSJ, citing sources Source text - (on.wsj.com/1RLHR1j) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* CEO Dominique Marcel tells reporters at news conference that Compagnie des Alpes hopes to reach a deal this year regarding selling a stake to potential partners