BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
April 5 Enteromedics Inc
* Enteromedics announces publication of results showing significantly greater weight loss in vBloc patients with moderate obesity
* Says no serious adverse events occurred in moderately obese vBloc participants through 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage: