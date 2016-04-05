BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
April 5 Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Cipher pharmaceuticals announces canadian launch of beteflam
* Commonly reported adverse drug reactions that occurred in patients using beteflam were skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders
* Expect to continue growth with six products targeted for canadian market in 2016 and eight in 2017
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage: