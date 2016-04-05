April 5 Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Cipher pharmaceuticals announces canadian launch of beteflam

* Commonly reported adverse drug reactions that occurred in patients using beteflam were skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders

* Expect to continue growth with six products targeted for canadian market in 2016 and eight in 2017