April 5 Amazon.Com Inc :

* Says Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Bezos' 2015 total compensation was $1.7 million, unchanged from 2014 - SEC Filing

* CFO Brian T. Olsavsky FY 2015 total compensation was $7.8 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/23ez0wu) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)