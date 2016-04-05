BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
April 5 Amazon.Com Inc :
* Says Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Bezos' 2015 total compensation was $1.7 million, unchanged from 2014 - SEC Filing
* CFO Brian T. Olsavsky FY 2015 total compensation was $7.8 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/23ez0wu) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage: