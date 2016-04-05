BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
April 5 Physicians Realty Trust :
* Unit Physicians Realty L.P. entered into two purchase and sale agreements and a non-binding letter of intent
* Unit in talks to buy 2 medical office facilities with units of catholic health initiatives to buy 52 medical office facilities
* Unit in talks to buy 52 medical office facilities for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $724.9 million
* Unit's board of trustees has approved acquisition unanimously Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1RMcjbC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage: