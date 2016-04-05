April 5 Physicians Realty Trust :

* Unit Physicians Realty L.P. entered into two purchase and sale agreements and a non-binding letter of intent

* Unit in talks to buy 2 medical office facilities with units of catholic health initiatives to buy 52 medical office facilities

* Unit in talks to buy 52 medical office facilities for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $724.9 million

* Unit's board of trustees has approved acquisition unanimously