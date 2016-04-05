BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
April 5 Arc Group Worldwide Inc :
* Alan Quasha to serve as director and chairman of board
* Alan Quasha to serve as director and chairman of board

* Jason Young volunteered to step down from his position as chairman Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1S91FLg)
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage: