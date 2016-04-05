April 5 Fiserv Inc :

* Says CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki 's total compensation for FY 2015 was $10 million versus $8.3 million in FY 2014 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1RCNAd7) Further company coverage: