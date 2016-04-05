BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
April 5 Ebay Inc
* To launch new shipping supplies store
* Store to feature ebay branded quality boxes, envelopes and tape; more items to be added over time
* Shipping supplies store will be operated by a third-party fulfillment partner with a license to use the ebay trademark
* Sellers will be able to buy 100 percent recyclable boxes in 10 different sizes Source text : (bit.ly/1ozIbYx) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage: