April 5 Ebay Inc

* To launch new shipping supplies store

* Store to feature ebay branded quality boxes, envelopes and tape; more items to be added over time

* Shipping supplies store will be operated by a third-party fulfillment partner with a license to use the ebay trademark

* Sellers will be able to buy 100 percent recyclable boxes in 10 different sizes