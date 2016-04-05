BRIEF-NIIT Technologies announces partnership with Arago
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago
April 5 Insight Enterprises Inc
* Will expand inside sales team of its U.S. operations through an arrangement with a technology company - sec filing
* Insight Enterprises says will acquire a team of qualified personnel with specialized knowledge in data center solutions
* Expects expansion to be generally neutral to its 2016 earnings performance
CAPE TOWN, May 23 South Africa's top manufacturing union NUMSA said late Monday that 600 workers out of 1,500 at General Motors SA will lose their jobs by July after a decision last week by the car maker to sell its local operations.