April 5 Insight Enterprises Inc

* Will expand inside sales team of its U.S. operations through an arrangement with a technology company - sec filing

* Insight Enterprises says will acquire a team of qualified personnel with specialized knowledge in data center solutions

* Expects expansion to be generally neutral to its 2016 earnings performance