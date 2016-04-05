BRIEF-Independence Holding to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares
* Independence Holding Company announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock
April 5 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp
April 5 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

* Files for mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed - sec filing
* Generation Investment Management LLP reports 5.92% passive stake in Acuity Brands Inc as of May 10, 2017 - SEC filing