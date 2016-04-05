GLOBAL MARKETS-Wavering risk appetite after Manchester blast weighs on sterling, Asia stocks, lifts yen
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
April 5 S&P :
* Las Vegas, NV series 2016 GO Refunding Bonds assigned 'AA' rating Source text - bit.ly/1XfxMNH (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
TOKYO, May 23 Superlong Japanese government bonds firmed on Tuesday after decent results at a liquidity-boosting auction, while the benchmark JGB was steady.