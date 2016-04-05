BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
April 5 Imperial Metals Corp
* Imperial reports Huckleberry Mines Ltd. Updates plans for operations suspension and correction to outlook statement in 2015 fourth quarter MD&A and annual report
* Imperial Metals Corp says mine will continue to process stockpiles until end of August 2016
* Huckleberry Mines has recalled 44 of 85 employees that were laid off at Huckleberry Mine in January 2016 due to weak copper prices
* Mine is expected to be placed on care and maintenance if copper prices do not increase by Q3 of 2016.
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago