April 5 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation :

* Filing of statement of claim with respect to litigation against Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation

* Claim is seeking removal of Ihor Ihnatowycz and Tom Rossi from board of directors

* Claim is seeking $145 million in damages, punitive and exemplary damages

* Claim is seeking removal of Tom Rossi as CEO