BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
April 5 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation :
* Filing of statement of claim with respect to litigation against Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation
* Claim is seeking removal of Ihor Ihnatowycz and Tom Rossi from board of directors
* Claim is seeking $145 million in damages, punitive and exemplary damages
* Claim is seeking removal of Tom Rossi as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage: