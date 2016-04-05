BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
April 5 LGI Homes Inc
* 367 homes closed in March 2016, up from 298 home closings in March 2015, representing year-over-year growth of 23.2%
* Company announced quarterly closings of 844 for Q1 of 2016
* As of end of March 2016, company had 56 active selling communities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar)
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage: