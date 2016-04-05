April 5 LGI Homes Inc

* 367 homes closed in March 2016, up from 298 home closings in March 2015, representing year-over-year growth of 23.2%

* Company announced quarterly closings of 844 for Q1 of 2016

* As of end of March 2016, company had 56 active selling communities