BRIEF-FG Future plans issue of 49.2 mln additional shares
* EGM APPROVES ISSUE OF 49.2 MILLION ADDITIONAL SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION
April 5 Moody's:
* Moody's: Large European banks' oil & gas exposures are moderate but will add to broader earnings challenges
* Moody's: Energy exposures of the large European banks are moderate and do not present a significant risk to their earnings or capital
* Moody's on large European banks - Any future losses from energy companies would eat into profitability, already challenged by the weak operating environment
* Moody's on large European banks - Any future losses from energy companies would eat into profitability, already challenged by the weak operating environment
* CREALOGIX AND GETABSTRACT, ONLINE PROVIDER OF COMPRESSED KNOWLEDGE, ARE JOINING FORCES IN FIELD OF CORPORATE TRAINING AND FURTHER EDUCATION