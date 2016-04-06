April 6 Mondo TV SpA :

* Says in relation to the GEM Global Yield Fund Limited LCS SCS (GEM) contract and the first subscription notice the subscription price is 4.32 euros ($4.91) per share

* Says number of shares that GEM undertook to subscribe is 1,226,339 in the first tranche

* Says amount of payment due by GEM as a consideration for new shares is 5,299,789 euros ($6.02 million) as the first tranche for capital increase

* From such amount the commission of 306,250 euros due to GEM shall be deducted