BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
April 6 Mondo TV SpA :
* Says in relation to the GEM Global Yield Fund Limited LCS SCS (GEM) contract and the first subscription notice the subscription price is 4.32 euros ($4.91) per share
* Says number of shares that GEM undertook to subscribe is 1,226,339 in the first tranche
* Says amount of payment due by GEM as a consideration for new shares is 5,299,789 euros ($6.02 million) as the first tranche for capital increase
* From such amount the commission of 306,250 euros due to GEM shall be deducted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
BOSTON, May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital, which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.