BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
April 6 Bang & Olufsen A/S :
* Divests ICEpower in a management buyout supported by Industri Udvikling
* To divest 100 percent in ICEpower in a management buyout supported by Industri Udvikling
* Enterprise value received by Bang & Olufsen is 32 million Danish crowns ($4.89 million) and free cash flow impact is expected to be 23 million crowns
* As part of transaction, Bang & Olufsen is entitled to a potential earn-out payment dependent on future performance of ICEpower
* Divestment does not impact financial outlook for 2015/16
BOSTON, May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital, which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.