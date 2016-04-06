April 6 Bang & Olufsen A/S :

* Divests ICEpower in a management buyout supported by Industri Udvikling

* Enterprise value received by Bang & Olufsen is 32 million Danish crowns ($4.89 million) and free cash flow impact is expected to be 23 million crowns

* As part of transaction, Bang & Olufsen is entitled to a potential earn-out payment dependent on future performance of ICEpower

* Divestment does not impact financial outlook for 2015/16

