BRIEF-Blackline files for offering of up to $100 mln of common stock by the selling stockholders
* Files for offering of up to $100.0 million of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing
April 6 BV Holding AG :
* Q1 profit of 1.7 million Swiss francs ($1.77 million) Source text - bit.ly/1qtyjkA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9581 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for offering of up to $100.0 million of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qe5Rob) Further company coverage: