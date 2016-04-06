April 6 Diamyd Medical AB :

* Diamyd Medical is engaged in discussions regarding an extension of GABA/Diamyd trial in Birmingham, Alabama

* Cash funds amount to approximately 40 million Swedish crowns

* Agreement was signed with Uppsala University Hospital to conduct a new investigator-initiated trial with combination of GABA/Diamyd

* Trial startup is pending discussions with medical products agency and necessary subsequent approvals