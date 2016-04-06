BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
April 6 Bang & Olufsen A/S :
* Q3 2015/16 EBIT profit 5.0 million Danish crowns ($765,000) versus loss 70.2 million crowns year ago
* Q3 2015/16 revenue 702.6 million crowns versus 649.4 million crowns year ago
* Q3 2015/16 pre-tax loss 14 million crowns versus loss 55 million crowns year ago
* Full year guidance for group revenue is adjusted
* Group expects to fully eliminate costs for shared functions previously allocated to automotive during 2016/17 financial year
* Group revenue for 2015/16 is expected to grow by 12-15 per cent compared to 2014/15 mainly due to higher revenue in B&O play than expected
* 2015/16 EBIT before costs previously allocated to automotive and restructuring costs is expected to be slightly below break-even Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 6.5495 Danish crowns)
BOSTON, May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital, which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.