UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Cott Corp
* Cott announces North America and UK/Europe leadership changes
* Appointed Bradley Goist to assume role of president of company's Cott North America business unit
* From June 27, 2016, Steven Kitching, current president of North America unit, will return to UK to be president of United Kingdom/Europe business unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma