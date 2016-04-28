BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences receives ANDA approval for Amlodipine, Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets
* Says Jubilant receives ANDA approval for Amlodipine and Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets
April 28 Shire Plc :
* Says 50.55 pct of votes cast at AGM in favour of resolution to approve directors' remuneration report, 49.45 percent against Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says Jubilant receives ANDA approval for Amlodipine and Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 12.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO