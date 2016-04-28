BRIEF-Spain's Criteria says won't comment on Atlantia-Abertis for 3-4 weeks
* Says the bank will not make an announcement on the Atlantia bid for Spain's Abertis for "three or four weeks"
April 28 OGK-2 :
* Q1 power generation 16.4 billion kWh, down 8 pct versus year ago
* Q1 heat generation 2.6 million GCal, up 6 pct versus year ago Further company coverage: Source text: bit.ly/1QCCIqk (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Australian shares finished at their lowest in seven weeks on Wednesday, as bank stocks lost ground while disappointing wage growth and consumer confidence data also hurt sentiment.