BRIEF-Altamir to invest via the Apax France IX fund in Cipres Assurances
* Transaction is expected to be completed in July 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pV7qFW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
April 28 Sterling Bank Plc
* Q1 profit before income tax 2.81 billion naira versus 4.04 billion naira a year ago
* Q1 net interest income 11.41 billion naira versus 9.15 billion naira a year ago Source text (bit.ly/24md3ff) Further company coverage:
* Transaction is expected to be completed in July 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pV7qFW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
VIENNA, May 17 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International's first-quarter net profit rose more than expected as its operating income increased and write-downs shrank, it said, citing improving economic conditions in many of its markets.