BRIEF-Altamir to invest via the Apax France IX fund in Cipres Assurances
Transaction is expected to be completed in July 2017
April 28 Grupo Catalana Occidente SA :
* Q1 total revenue 1.20 billion euros ($1.36 billion) versus 976.4 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit 76.2 million euros versus 69.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 net insurance revenue up 24 percent at 1.07 billion euros versus year ago
VIENNA, May 17 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International's first-quarter net profit rose more than expected as its operating income increased and write-downs shrank, it said, citing improving economic conditions in many of its markets.