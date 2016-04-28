BRIEF-Altamir to invest via the Apax France IX fund in Cipres Assurances
* Transaction is expected to be completed in July 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pV7qFW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
April 28 MBF Group SA :
* Signs six sale agreements for all shares held in Getbol Sp. z o.o. for 182,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
VIENNA, May 17 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International's first-quarter net profit rose more than expected as its operating income increased and write-downs shrank, it said, citing improving economic conditions in many of its markets.