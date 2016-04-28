UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Fitbit Inc
* Fitbit and Alibaba's Tmall.com sign MoU to expand Fitbit's reach in China
* Signed a memorandum of understanding with Tmall.com to significantly expand Fitbit's reach in China
* Fitbit will establish a major retail presence on Alibaba's Tmall.com online shopping site
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma