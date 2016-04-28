BRIEF-Altamir to invest via the Apax France IX fund in Cipres Assurances
Transaction is expected to be completed in July 2017
April 28 Countrywide Plc :
* 79.26 pct votes from those present cast in favour of directors' remuneration report at AGM
* Board notes votes against approval of directors' remuneration report, in particular, in connection to 2016 awards granted to exec directors under long term incentive plan
* Will be conducting detailed review of directors' remuneration policy during 2016, will consult with major investors in advance of 2017 AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
VIENNA, May 17 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International's first-quarter net profit rose more than expected as its operating income increased and write-downs shrank, it said, citing improving economic conditions in many of its markets.