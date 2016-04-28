UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Comcast Corp
* Says there is a $200 million reverse break up fee related to receiving antitrust approval for Dreamworks deal - Sec filing
* Dreamworks deal does not affect buyback plan, co committed to repurchasing $5 billion of its common shares in 2016
* Says transaction does not require FCC approval - sec filing
* Comcast says "DOJ and FTC will need to determine between themselves" which agency reviews Dreamworks deal from antitrust perspective Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/24mjP4L )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma