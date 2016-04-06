April 6 (Reuters) -

* S&P economists revise downward forecast for South African growth in 2016

* S&P - " a range of adverse global and domestic factors continue to weaken south africa's macroeconomic outlook"

* S&P - "the factors that weighed on the growth in 2015 are still in play"

* S&P - "weak external conditions plus domestic issues dim south africa's growth prospects"

* S&P on South Africa - Despite recovery from january lows,expect most commodity prices to remain depressed, largely due to weaker demand from china

* S&P - "these developments have prompted us to lower our growth expectations for this year to 0.8%, down from 1.6% in november "

* S&P On South Africa - Confidence took further blow when finance minister, nhlanhla nene, was removed from his position in december Source text: (bit.ly/1SP3251)