BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
April 6 Robinson Europe SA
* Marek Sobieski acquires 100,000 shares at 8.0 zlotys ($2.13)per share
* 100,000 shares represent 5.35 percent stake in Robinson Europe
* Together with its affiliated unit, Medisantus Sp. z o.o., Marek Sobieski holds 125,000 shares or 6.68 percent stake in Robinson Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7518 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
BOSTON, May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital, which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.