BRIEF-Acerus Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Product revenue for Q1 2017 totalled $1.0 million versus $1.9 million for same prior year period
April 6 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S
* Johnny Stilou will step down as EVP & Chief Financial Officer as part of the Company's decision to close down all Danish activities and move to the US
* Johnny stilou will remain with company until end of August 2016 to secure transition of activities to US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Product revenue for Q1 2017 totalled $1.0 million versus $1.9 million for same prior year period
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing