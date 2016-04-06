BRIEF-Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple, Goldman Sachs
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing
April 6 Ixonos Oyj :
* Ixonos Finland, Ixonos Plc's unit, and DataCenter Finland have commenced agreement where DataCenter Finland acquires domestic contract base of Ixonos' Cloud and Hosting business
* Trade does not have an impact on the result of Ixonos Finland, and it does not have a significant positive impact on the company's cash
* Ginsms announces financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017