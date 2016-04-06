April 6 Ixonos Oyj :

* Ixonos Finland, Ixonos Plc's unit, and DataCenter Finland have commenced agreement where DataCenter Finland acquires domestic contract base of Ixonos' Cloud and Hosting business

* Trade does not have an impact on the result of Ixonos Finland, and it does not have a significant positive impact on the company's cash

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)