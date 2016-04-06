BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy says Larry A. Shaw steps down as chairman of board
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd announces director election results from 2017 annual and special meeting of shareholders and board changes
April 6 CAE Inc
* CAE says wins defence contracts valued at more than C$175 million
* CAE says to provide simulation products and training support services for global military customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd announces director election results from 2017 annual and special meeting of shareholders and board changes
* ID Systems Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $60 million -sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptEuJJ) Further company coverage: