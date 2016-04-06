BRIEF-ID Systems Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $60 million
* ID Systems Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $60 million -sec filing
April 6 Ceapro Inc
* Announces renewal of a long term license and distribution agreement with Symrise
* Financial terms of agreement were not disclosed
* New Pacific reports financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2017