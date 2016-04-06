BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
April 6 Constellation Brands Inc :
* Agreed to acquire Prisoner Wine Company's portfolio of brands from Huneeus Vintners
* Transaction is expected to close by end of April
* Huneeus Vintners, co will maintain winemaking consulting agreement with Prisoner Wine Co general manager, winemaker Jen Beloz
* Constellation Brands says portfolio includes five fine wine brands led by Prisoner
BOSTON, May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital, which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.