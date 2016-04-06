BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
April 6 Rand Logistics Inc
* Rand logistics announces plans for 2016 sailing season
* Plans for operation in 2016 sailing season, which includes operating 13 of its 16 vessels
* Projecting to sail approximately 3,405 days and operate 13 vessels in 2016 season
* Presently do not expect to utilize any third party vessels to haul our customer tonnage in 2016 sailing season
* Are expecting that both vessel margin and vessel margin per day will be improved as compared to quarter ended march 31, 2015
* Identified between $2 million and $4 million of annual cost savings which we hope to realize over next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital, which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.