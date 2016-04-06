BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
April 6 Verizon Communications Inc
* Verizon, Dreamworks animation, Hearst and awesomenesstv to redefine premium mobile video
* Entered into an agreement to purchase an approximate 24.5% stake in AwesomenessTV
* Upon completion of this transaction, AwesomenessTV multi-platform media company will be valued at approximately $650 million
* Dreamworks animation, which acquired AwesomenessTV in 2013, will remain co's majority stakeholder with about 51% ownership of outstanding shares
* Hearst will own remaining 24.5% in AwesomenessTV
* Brian robbins , AwesomenessTV founder and CEO, and Brett Bouttier , AwesomenessTV's president, will continue to lead company
* Also entering into deal with AwesomenessTV to create first-of-its-kind premium short-form mobile video service featuring leading talent in front of and behind camera
* Liontree advisors llc acted as advisor to verizon, j.p. Morgan securities llc advised dreamworks animation
* New service will operate as a new and independent brand, and feature premium transactional content
* New mobile service will launch as part of go90 offering and verizon will fund initiative through a multi-year agreement with AwesomenessTV
* New premium content service will initially be exclusive to verizon platforms in us, while AwesomenessTV will retain right to sell content in rest of world
* Parties currently expect that transaction will be completed within next 60 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital, which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.