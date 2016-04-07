April 7 Entra ASA :

* Re-opened bond issue

* Says has re-opened the bond issue ENEID79 (ISIN NO0010715931, maturity 08.08.2019) with 400,000,000 Norwegian crowns ($48.19 million)

* The total amount outstanding after this transaction is 900,000,000 crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.3004 Norwegian crowns)