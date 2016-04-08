UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
April 8 Online Brands Nordic AB :
* Acquires gold store
* Buys Juvelerare Eric G Anderssons AB for about 7 million Swedish crowns ($857,465)
* Possession is planned during Q2 2016
* To finance acquisition with sellers promissory note, Almi loan and issue of converible promissory note Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1636 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.