April 28 Nextera Energy Partners Lp

* Increases quarterly distribution to $0.31875 per common unit

* Qtrly earnings per common unit $0.14

* Qtrly operating revenues $165 million versus $108 million

* Continues to expect Dec. 31, 2016, run rate for adjusted ebitda of $640 million to $760 million and CAFD of $210 million to $290 million

* Nextera Energy Partners continues to expect 12 to 15 percent per year growth in limited partner distributions through 2020

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $179.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S