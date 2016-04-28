April 28 Nextera Energy Partners Lp
* Increases quarterly distribution to $0.31875 per common
unit
* Qtrly earnings per common unit $0.14
* Qtrly operating revenues $165 million versus $108 million
* Continues to expect Dec. 31, 2016, run rate for adjusted
ebitda of $640 million to $760 million and CAFD of $210 million
to $290 million
* Nextera Energy Partners continues to expect 12 to 15
percent per year growth in limited partner distributions through
2020
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $179.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
