April 28 Tokmanni Group Oyj IPO-TOKMAN.HE:

* Says final offering price in the company's IPO has been set at 6.70 euros per share

* Says offering was well over-subscribed

* Offering consists of 9,227,621 existing shares

* Offering price corresponds to an equity value of about 394 million euros ($447.03 million)for Tokmanni

* If over-allotment option is exercised in full, offering comprises in total 27,079,625 shares

* Total value of offering, assuming that over-allotment option is exercised in full, amounts to about 181 million euros

* Cidron will remain largest shareholder in Tokmanni and will hold about 42 percent of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)