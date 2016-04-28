UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Spin Master Corp
* Announced formation of an Australian subsidiary Spin Master Australia (Pty) Ltd; unit to begin tading in 2017
* Overseeing business operations of australian subsidiary Jacqui Webster, recently appointed general manager, Australia and New Zealand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma