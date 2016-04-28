BRIEF-Spain's Criteria says won't comment on Atlantia-Abertis for 3-4 weeks
* Says the bank will not make an announcement on the Atlantia bid for Spain's Abertis for "three or four weeks"
April 28 Fonciere Des Regions Sa
* Through its Beni Stabili unit announces the construction of 16,000 m² of offices for Fastweb in the Symbiosis zone Source text: bit.ly/245rF6g Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the bank will not make an announcement on the Atlantia bid for Spain's Abertis for "three or four weeks"
May 17 Australian shares finished at their lowest in seven weeks on Wednesday, as bank stocks lost ground while disappointing wage growth and consumer confidence data also hurt sentiment.