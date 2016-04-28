April 28 Chemocentryx Inc

* Receives FDA orphan products development grant for orally administered complement 5A receptor inhibitor CCX168 for treatment of anca-associated vasculitis

* Says U.S. FDA awarded co a one-year grant of $500,000 to assist in clinical development of CCX168 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)