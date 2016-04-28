UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Chemocentryx Inc
* Receives FDA orphan products development grant for orally administered complement 5A receptor inhibitor CCX168 for treatment of anca-associated vasculitis
* Says U.S. FDA awarded co a one-year grant of $500,000 to assist in clinical development of CCX168
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma